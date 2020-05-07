Anchorage gyms set to reopen in second phase of reopening plan

Beginning Friday statewide - and a few days later, in the Municipality of Anchorage - gyms will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity as the state enters its second phase of reopening the economy.

Gyms will be limited to 25 percent capacity, people must maintain 10 feet of distance between each other, and there is to be frequent cleaning, among other requirements.

Since its grand opening earlier this year, the Planet Fitness in Eagle River has been closed more days due to coronavirus than it has ever been open to the public.

"First of all, we're super excited, obviously," said Dan Afrasiabi, who is one of the owners of the Planet Fitness franchise locations in Eagle River and Wasilla. "We've been waiting for this for a while, and I'm actually really impressed with the way Alaska has handled the situation."

In addition to preparing to welcome members back, reopening will allow more than 30 employees who have been furloughed to return to work. Even though Afrasiabi said he and the team are excited, they won't be reopening their doors as soon as possible.

"Our theory has always been we're better off being careful and doing it right rather than being so quick out the gate the day we can open," Afrasiabi said. "So our plan always was that we would have at least a week in between when we get the go ahead either from the municipality or the state and when we actually open."

Afrasiabi said the gym began training some of its employees on new protocol and procedures on Friday, and all the others would be back on Monday. In addition to training on policies such as touchless check-in, the gym will be turning off some exercise machines,and some machines which require the greatest amount of work to clean will be removed from the exercise floor entirely for a period of time.

"We're going into this know that we've got to do our job right," Afrasiabi said. "We truly view that this is going to be successful because of a partnership with our members. And not all of the responsibility falls on them, nor does all the responsibility fall on us. We've got to do this together."

