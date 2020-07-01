'Anchorage has flattened the curve once before, we can do it again' Mayor Berkowitz discusses COVID-19 in Alaska

"Anchorage has flattened the curve once before, we can do it again." This was the response Mayor Ethan Berkowitz had when asked if the city was going to shut down again due to the increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

"This is a time for us to exercise the kind of discipline that allowed us to flatten the curve initially," the mayor said at a Wednesday press conference. "This is the time for us to practice the physical distancing and hygiene in terms of making a difference to reducing the spread of the disease. It is a time for us to wear masks."

The Anchorage Health Department is crediting the spike in cases to restaurants, bars and other places where large gatherings are taking place, saying it's important that people wear masks to keep themselves and others safe.

And as for the mask mandate?

"Nobody likes to be told to do things, Berkowitz said. "Nobody likes eating vegetables either, but sometimes you have to be told to do the right thing because it's the right thing."

Channel 2's Maria Downey caught up with the mayor to discuss what will happen in Anchorage moving forward.

You can watch that full interview above.

