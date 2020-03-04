Anchorage health leaders prepare for COVID-19 response in Anchorage

Wednesday morning Anchorage Health Department leaders gave the Anchorage Assembly an update on preparations for the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 to the city.

While there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Alaska, Anchorage Health Department's Dr. Bruce Chandler, chief medical officer for disease control and prevention, shared several concerns.

"I can tell you from conversations with other healthcare providers, many think that it's likely, or maybe the virus may be here. But because of limitations on testing, we're just sitting here fat, dumb and happy and maybe we shouldn't be," Dr. Chandler said. "As we're seeing in Seattle, coronavirus is not a political hoax. It is a very serious problem and especially in the long term facility with many people dying. They're elderly and have high risk conditions. What if that happens here at Pioneer Homes or one of the extended care facilities? How are we going to deal with that? It's a nightmare."

Dr. Chandler says that with the amount of Alaskans expected to travel out of state over the next two weeks, he expects Alaska to have a case of coronavirus after Spring Break if not before.

The Anchorage Health Department has increased it's emergency preparedness level to Level 2.

"We started in department operations level 1, so that means the health department activated our emergency preparedness team to work on communications data gathering. Moving to a level 2 means we've exceeded the capacity of that small team and we need to free up our other employee assets to work exclusively on this issue to provide support to the city, to our businesses, community members and other organizations," Anchorage Health Department Director Natasha Pineda said.

Health leaders say precautions including thorough hand washing and not going to work when sick are important in preventing the spread of the virus. In general, steps taken to prevent spreading the flu should be observed.

"No need at this point to avoid public transportation in Anchorage. No need to avoid public gatherings at this time in Anchorage. And we really are trying to reiterate that we don't want anyone to be discriminated against or stigmatized based on their race, ethnicity or recent travel," AHD Public Information Officer Barry Piser said.

Both the state and the Anchorage Health Department have a page on their website dedicated to the coronavirus. Leaders say that people should those websites as they will be updated with information pertinent to Alaskans.

