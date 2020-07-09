Anchorage launches confirmed COVID exposure location webpage, adds locations Thursday

Before the Fourth of July, the Anchorage Health Department released a list of locations where people could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Now the Municipality of Anchorage has a webpage where people can check to see if they have been exposed to the virus by visiting one of the locations during the given exposure period.

The department added two new locations to the list for exposures that occurred on July 2 at Eddie’s Sports Bar and The Blue Fox Cocktail Lounge.

“In addition to the locations listed above, AHD is aware of cases associated with a variety of businesses, agencies and organizations,” the department said in a statement. “If a location meets the criteria outlined above, AHD will release a public exposure notice.”

On Thursday, the department released guidance for which locations would be placed on the list, following frustrations expressed by business owners who were placed on the original list with no warning.

According to its guidance, an exposure location would be made public if a person with COVID-19 spent more than 15 minutes in an indoor space while infectious if:



More than 10 people — outside of household members — were present



Physical distancing and mask-wearing was not or could not be followed



AHD is unable to identify or contact everyone at that location because a log of contacts wasn’t maintained or the infected person did not disclose locations



AHD said they will also release locations if they don’t have the capacity to trace all of the contacts in a “timely manner.”

When the first exposure list was released, some businesses said they felt “singled out” as most of the locations on the list were bars and restaurants.

AHD protocol released Thursday says all locations should be called and notified of the date of exposure and that locations should expect to receive a letter with “CDC sanitization instructions and an ‘exposure notice’ sign.”

The department said the exposure notice sign “must be displayed in a visible area.”

The COVID-19 exposure website states it will only list places until there are “no further cases” identified at the location within the last ten days.

