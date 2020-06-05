Anchorage mayor asks residents to remain cautious after increase in COVID-19 cases

The Municipality of Anchorage plans to issue a health advisory to address the renewed spread of coronavirus seen in the community.

The city is seeing an increase in positive cases, including 27 cases between Thursday, May 28 and Wednesday, June 3, according to Anchorage Public Health Director Natasha Pineda.

Pineda said 33 of those cases were from two different clusters in Anchorage, 21 from a transitional care facility in Anchorage and 12 from a single household.

There has also been an increase in testing.

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz called the spike in cases “incredibly troubling” and asked residents to not let their guard down and to continue wearing face masks, maintain physical distancing and practice hygiene.

“As we have opened up, people have relaxed their guard a little bit, it doesn’t mean COVID has gone away, as we’ve seen COVID is still with us, and it is critically important for us to be vigilant against it, protect ourselves, and protect our community,” Mayor Berkowitz said.

Berkowitz also said he plans to announce travel orders soon that will be consistent with the state’s revised travel mandate.

“One of the things that we are most concerned about is the reintroduction of the coronavirus from outside sources, we have done a very good job in this community, making sure that we are protecting ourselves, and are remaining cautious about it,” Berkowitz said.

Governor Mike Dunleavy announced Wednesday that anyone traveling into Alaska from out of state can bypass the 14-day self-quarantine if they get take a test within 72 hours before boarding a flight.

The city is also working with Providence Alaska Medical Center to keep the drive-thru testing site on Lake Otis Parkway open.

