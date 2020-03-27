Anchorage mayor extends 'hunker down' order through April 14, and possibly beyond

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has extended municipal mandates, including dine-in bar and restaurant closures, “hunker down” orders, and measures to conserve personal protective equipment through April 14.

Berkowitz said this should not be considered a "hard-end", rather he expects these orders will continue “for a while”.

“We need to approach this with the notion we do not know when the end is coming,” Berkowitz said.

Berkowitz said the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA) will push back property taxes for “at least a month”. There will be no shut-offs at utilities. State or federal assistance programs will not be garnished, according to Berkowitz.

“We need to make sure we’re not just rebuilding, but creating a resilient economy,” Berkowitz said.

The 49th State Angel Fund is being repurposed to provide loans or grants to small businesses to assist with recovery, according to Berkowitz. More details on that will be provided at a later date.

Building permitting fees will be reduced by 25 percent, and other kinds of fees for things like food trucks will be reduced or rebated. Berkowitz said more information will be forthcoming on fee reductions.

MOA is starting a business dashboard, including a survey for businesses to fill out so employees searching for work and businesses for hire can be quickly connected.

The Anchorage Police Department is continuing to operate, according to Berkowitz.

“Dispatchers are still answering calls, patrols are still patrolling, and command structures are doing what they’re supposed to do,” Berkowitz said.

The mayor said Anchorage is still at the beginning of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the major focus is still on preventing the spread of the disease for as long as possible to minimize pressure on hospitals.

Berkowitz issued the original "hunker down" order on Friday March 20. The order calls for Anchorage residents to stay home as much as possible with the following exceptions: to buy, sell, or deliver groceries or other important goods; to receive or provide health care; and to get fresh air without contacting others.

The U.S. is experiencing a shortage in critical personal protective equipment (PPE) -- things like gloves, masks, gowns, and face shields which protect healthcare workers from contracting the virus. To conserve Anchorage's PPE supply MOA is mandating dentists, veterinarians, optometrists, and ophthalmologists cancel or postpone all non-urgent procedures; to use PPE only for emergency procedures, and safeguard their remaining PPE supply.

The PPE mandate also applies to construction companies, janitorial companies, oil field services, and others. These businesses would have to make their PPE supplies available to healthcare providers upon the mayor's request.

MOA is posting all coronavirus-related updates and alerts on its website.

