Anchorage mayor, university leaders provide update on COVID-19 efforts

The Anchorage mayor along with APU, UAA leaders provided an update on Monday about its responses to COVID-19.

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said the community is slowly easing into phase one.

“The sacrifices that we have made have yielded terrific results, we have saved lives, and we have given our community time to increase the medical capacity that allows us to take the judicious risks that we are taking now,” Berkowitz said.

University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Cathy Sandeen shared one of its biology professors, Eric Bortz, who has been studying the coronavirus in his lab for fifteen years.

“Right now he is helping the cause by doing DNA sequencing of the various strains of the COVID-19 virus, and is providing that information to other scientists in the country,” Sandeen said.

Sandeen also mentioned the university was able to help 72 nursing students graduate and get licensed early in order for them to join the healthcare workforce. UAA's engineering faculty is also using its 3D printer to make ventilator parts and masks for the university.

“We are not in the ivory tower, we are down there solving Alaska's and Anchorage's problems and this is a perfect example of how we can contribute,” Sandeen said.

Sandeen said the university will be on remote delivery this summer but isn't sure how classes will be taught in the fall.

“I have a strong hunch that it will be a combination, maybe some of the smaller classes will be allowed to exist face to face, but we are going full board ahead with enrolling students,” she said.

Some students may also be allowed to return to the dorms.

Alaska Pacific University Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson also mentioned that its staff and students are currently working 100 percent online.

“Certainly over the summer we will continue with online classes, and we are going to continue working from home as best we can,” Davidson said.

Davidson says right now APU plans to have regular classes in the fall, but it’s developing contingency plans and is watching carefully what’s happening at other universities in other countries.

The mayor ended his community update with a message to local businesses impacted by the pandemic.

“This is just a time for us to try and be creative and be innovative about what the future is going to look like, but there are no guarantees and that is one of the hard consequences of the place that we are in," he said. "And I would offer the consolation to the businesses that are going through hard decisions, that this is not a condition of your creation, this is a global condition."

Sandeen and Davidson said their universities are enrolling students for the fall.

