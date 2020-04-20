Anchorage mayor's plan for phased re-opening from COVID-19

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced Monday afternoon the outline of a plan to re-open the municipality in phases.

"We want to make sure that businesses can begin to open up and begin to have more contact with one another than they have had in the past, that again is going to be driven by these numbers. if we can see that it can be done safely we are going to allow for more opening up than we have in the past."

Phase one, called "easing", would partially reopen low-risk, non-critical businesses, such as restaurants, with appropriate safety measures.

Phase two, "recovery", would utilize a risk assessment tool to further open and expand non-critical businesses, such as sport and recreation activities and gatherings.

Phase three, "maintenance", would allow schools and workplaces to open, and gathering size would be increased.

Phase four would be the "new normal" when a vaccine and anti-viral treatments are available, and there would be no restrictions on domestic travel or transportation.

The mayor says he doesn't have a hard date of when we will get to a specific phase, and that it'll depend on the number of COVID-19 cases and if they are trending downward.

To learn more about the mayor's plan, click on the document attached to this story.

