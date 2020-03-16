Anchorage officials idenitify priorities in dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

Anchorage city officials and health professionals outlined the city’s plans and challenges in dealing with the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in a televised press conference Monday night.

Municipal Manager Bill Falsey, now named the incident commander for the outbreak, identified two main priorities the city has in the face of the pandemic: protecting Anchorage’s most vulnerable populations, and ensuring that the city’s healthcare services are not pushed beyond their capacity.

Falsey identified two groups the city considers vulnerable to the disease.

“Our first special concern is individuals at risk of severe illness because of COVID-19,” he said. “That includes older adults, and persons of any age with underlying health conditions.”

The second group is the city’s homeless population, which faces similar problems.

“Our homeless community includes many individuals with underlying health conditions,” Falsey said. “An outbreak of COVID-19 in a shelter could be particularly severe.”

By protecting the two most vulnerable populations, city officials are hoping to reduce the demand on healthcare providers around the city, which is the second priority they identified.

Mayor Berkowitz emphasized the need to prevent a “hospital surge,” citing conditions in Italy where the strain on the healthcare system has forced workers to use battlefield medicine tactics to select who receives treatment.

As part of that effort to flatten the curve, Berkowitz signed an emergency order Monday, closing down many entertainment facilities and banning dining in at restaurants.

