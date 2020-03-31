Anchorage officials give update on coronavirus in community

Watch the livestream of the update, happening NOW, by clicking here.

Officials with the Municipality of Anchorage provided an update about the state of coronavirus in the community on Tuesday.

"A lot happened, and a lot happened fast," Municipal Manager Bill Falsey said. "We had three issues that we knew were unsolved and special items of concern: The homeless population, limited quarantine facilities, and limited hospital surge capacity."

Falsey said the MOA has been making adjustments to boost its provisions for those items, and that there are now four main objectives. Protecting the vulnerable, buying time by "flattening the curve," expanding capacity and avoiding overwhelming the healthcare system are among those.

"We're trying to be proactive here," Falsey said, adding that monitoring and contact tracing - working out who's been in contact with whom in the event of positive tests - is being worked on extensively. "All of us had a capacity that was built for normal times. So we're looking for ways to expand our capabilities."

In adding resources, Falsey said Anchorage School District nurses are part of the team now working to help with testing and monitoring. As of Tuesday, he said, delivery dates for personal protective equipment and more were up in the air.

"All of that is to underscore," he said, "that across the country and globe, there is incredible demand for PPE. We have to take what we have on hand now, and stretch it."

More than 100 cases within the municipality are being actively monitored, officials said Tuesday. Many of those are in family members of people who have been confirmed to be carrying coronavirus.

"We know that number is going to actively grow," Falsey said. "That's a capacity we're working to beef up now so we can be ahead of the curve."

Falsey added that dire model projections should be taken seriously, including one released over the weekend by the University of Alaska Anchorage, which showed that if no action was taken, Anchorage could've anticipated something like 5,800 deaths in the near future.

"That's not the path we believe we are on," Falsey said. "We think we are significantly better than that.

"The part of our job here at the [Emergency Operations Center] is preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best," he said. "But do not allow yourself to be commandeered by this virus for its ill purpose. You really do have exponential power. If you stay at home and you do your part, you knock it out significantly."

