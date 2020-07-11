Anchorage parents react to ASD's reopening plan

The Anchorage School District's reopening plan has mixed reviews among parents throughout the community.

Some parents are ready for their children to back to school full-time, while others are deciding whether homeschooling is a better option.

Jenna Winship, who has two daughters going into kindergarten and second grade says she's homeschooling because she wants consistency and feels there's too much pressure being put on teachers.

"I think it is the best way, in a weird way to support the staff and the teachers at their school because they already seem so overwhelmed, it's hard to say because I honestly can't tell if teachers want all of us to come back to school, the teachers that I've talked to are terrified," Winship said.

Other parents like Nazy Modifi says she wants her daughter, who's going into first grade to attend full-time but with safety measures in place. She worries that a shortened school year will affect a student's education.

"The quality of education they're getting, the amount of social interactions, that's what they need to thrive and I don't know if a couple of days a week is going do it, and the days they are not at school I don't know what to do, I can't be here to teach her," Modifi said.