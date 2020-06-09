Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death near APU

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 6:49 AM, Jun 09, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they are investigating a suspicious death near APU.

Police say around 12:07 a.m they responded to a call at a residence on the 5900-block of Longoria Circle.

On the scene, officers found an adult male victim inside the home.

Police say the circumstances are still under investigation, but the death appears to be suspicious.

APD says officers are on the scene.

The Medical Examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus