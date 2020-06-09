Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death near APU

Anchorage police say they are investigating a suspicious death near APU.

Police say around 12:07 a.m they responded to a call at a residence on the 5900-block of Longoria Circle.

On the scene, officers found an adult male victim inside the home.

Police say the circumstances are still under investigation, but the death appears to be suspicious.

APD says officers are on the scene.

The Medical Examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death.

