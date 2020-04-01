UPDATE: Anchorage police have found missing teen

UPDATE: Police say they've located Zidrashko.

Original Story: Anchorage police are looking for a missing teenager and say they need the public’s help.

Cassandra Zidrashko, 13, was reported missing on April 1. Police said in a Nixle that she was last seen or heard from in the area of Collins Way and Jewel Lake Rd. around 7 p.m.

Zidrashko is 5 feet, 5 inches tall; weighs about 130 pounds; and has hazel eyes and dark brown or black hair. Her hair is said to be styled in a braid.

The teen was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants and a white skirt.

If you have any information her whereabouts, you are asked to please call dispatch at 311 or dial (907) 786-8900 and choose option 0.

