Anchorage residents urged to be cautious as warmer temps bring people outside

On Friday afternoon, Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz gave an urgent warning to residents - not to let their guard down to soon in regards to the threat that COVID-19 poses in Alaska.

"We need to stay disciplined as we move forward," Berkowitz said. "We have decreased the danger that the COVID virus poses, but it is still out there"

Earlier this week, the municipality made it's first move to start reopening businesses that were impacted by mandatory closures as a response to the virus, and now with warmer weather arriving in Alaska, more people are leaving their homes to get fresh air or to check in on their favorite stores.

During the mayor's press conference, multiple groups of people were out enjoying the sunshine at the Valley of the Moon park. Dog owner Jennifer Welsh lives nearby and was getting some exercise with her husky -- enjoying the company of a friend, from a safe distance.

"I'm an extrovert and lot of my friends are extroverts, so there's a lot of struggling for us because we can't get out as much," she said.

Welsh walks her dog in the area daily and she says that it is more common to see someone without a mask on a trail or in a park than inside of a supermarket. She believes that most of the mask wearing people that she encounters have them on incorrectly, so social distancing measures are her main strategy for protecting herself and others from any viral transmission.

Across town the area in Russian Jack Springs Park known for its polar bear themed playground stayed busy throughout the day. While the municipality has taped off play areas like this one, the adjacent skate park is still accessible and drew crowds throughout the day.

One group of skaters were out and about without masks on Friday but said they were all from the same family, and mostly felt comfortable skating without masks -- as long as there wasn't a big crowd.

"It's very important to wear a mask when your around a larger crowd of people," skateboarder Dakota Rygh, "When you're at a skate park or walking your dog, I think it's okay."

On Friday, 9 new cases were reported statewide -- 5 of those are in Anchorage. After more than 20,000 tests, there have been 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. 36 of those cases are currently being treated in hospitals.

