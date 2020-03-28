Anchorage restaurants doing their part to keep staff and customers safe during dine-in shutdown

With restaurants being mandated to shut down dining in, many Anchorage restaurants are doing their part to keep their staff and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Club Paris' co-owner Stan Selman installed a foot knob on the bottom of his front door, so customers could open it that way and limit the amount of surfaces they touch.

"Struggling, morning, noon and night, in my mind on how to make this work for people to feel safe and stay safe. It's a very sticky wicket, " Selman said.

While Club Paris is seeing some business, it's not the business they're used to.

"The reality of it, the finances are, we're doing one day's worth of revenue in one week," Selman said.

While some restaurants are seeing business, others, like the Bubbly Mermaid, are not faring as well.

"It's gone down to zero percent. We haven't sold anything in a week," Bubbly Mermaid owner Apollo Naff said. "We're currently shutting down the kitchen, little by little."

Naff said he's going to have to wait and see if he'll stay open the remainder of the hunker down order.

"As a responsible business owner, you gotta just deal with the ups and the downs. This is a little bit more down than we were expecting," he said.

The emergency hunker down order is extended until April 14th.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.