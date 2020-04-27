Anchorage retail stores begin reopening after COVID-19 closures

After weeks without customers inside of their stores because of COVID-19 health mandates, some retailers in Anchorage are beginning to reopen their doors to patrons in a limited capacity and with other safety protocols in place.

"Today our team is very excited, of course a little nervous," said Skinny Raven Sports General Manager Aimee Chauvot. "We want to make sure that we are following all the municipal guidelines and taking the right steps to keep our community and our team safe, but overall we're really excited. We're looking forward to seeing our community again."

Skinny Raven Sports launched an online store just before the hunker down orders were issued and recently began providing curbside pickup for orders made online.

"So we were able to meet our customers where they were, at home, and also do some over the phone orders for them. But ultimately we're in the business of helping people be active and they need to try on the product, so that definitely was a limitation for a few weeks," Chauvot said. "So we're really excited to be able to get people back inside so they know that they're getting the products that work for them."

The store is only allowing a few people in at a time. Guests must call the store to gain access and are briefed on safety protocol and expectations before entering. Some of the other safety protocols the store has in place are one-on-one fittings and cleaning after each customer.

"For this first week we're taking it slowly. We want to make sure the processes we've outlined are working," Chauvot said. "We feel pretty good that we've done the right steps and we'll just monitor and adapt as we need."

While the brick-and-mortar store is now open to the public, orders online and placed over the phone with curbside pickup are still welcome and encouraged.

"We want to make sure people are comfortable," Chauvot said. "We're here to help them however they feel best."

