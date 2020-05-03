Anchorage sees 60 degrees, rising temps in the Interior mean high water on rivers

Anchorage saw its first official temperature of 60 degrees since September 19, 2019. Last year on this date, Anchorage only hit a high of 52 degrees. Temperatures to start the coming week will likely be a little cooler, expect temperatures in the mid-50s.

Warmer temperatures are expected to move through the Interior this week, with Fairbanks and McGrath likely to hit the low 60s by midweek. These warmer temperatures will cause the freezing levels to rise and increase snow melt which will push more water into already high rivers. The Tanana River is running high and those conditions are expected to continue through the week.

Claude Denver, Response Manager for the State Emergency Operations Center, says parts of the Kuskokwim River are open but there is still an ice jam at Napaimute though it appears the water is receding in the village. Other areas downstream have open water but residents should remain on alerts at a rush of water could move down river rapidly once the ice jam releases.

The Flood Watch for the Kuskokwim River from Tuluksak to Bethel remains in place until Wednesday afternoon. The Flood Warning is in place until Monday at 10 p.m. Moderate to major flooding is likely from Kalskag to Aniak according to the National Weather Service.

