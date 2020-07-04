ANCHORAGE, AK (KTUU) - Not everyone gets to spend the holiday weekend with family.
The 297th Regional Support Group Army National Guard unit based in Anchorage is currently deployed in Poland and wanted to send a message to family and friends to celebrate the Nation's birthday.
WATCH: Deployed Anchorage soldiers send their 4th of July messages to family
By Taylar Perez |
Posted: Sat 2:21 PM, Jul 04, 2020 |
Updated: Sat 2:40 PM, Jul 04, 2020
ANCHORAGE, AK (KTUU) - Not everyone gets to spend the holiday weekend with family.