Anchorage suspends enforcement of paper bag fee

The Municipality of Anchorage has temporarily suspended its enforcement of a $.10 paper bag fee.

Mayor Berkowitz signed Emergency Order EO-04 on Wednesday, which temporarily suspends enforcement of the fee.

A release from the municipality released Wednesday evening said that since some critical businesses in Anchorage have implemented measures to comply with social distancing guidelines - including switching to curbside pick-up or delivery - using reusable bags can be especially challenging.

Officials said the order will remain in effect for the duration of the declared emergency surrounding the ourbreak of coronavirus in Alaska.

