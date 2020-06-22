Anchorage wants to buy 4 properties to relieve homelessness

Anchorage municipal officials have proposed buying four properties to help alleviate problems resulting from homelessness in the state’s largest city.

Officials say they are considering spending up to $22.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for property that would be converted to shelters and service sites.

The properties under consideration include the Bean’s Cafe food service and shelter and a former Alaska Club building for use as engagement centers for homeless residents.

The city is also considering buying a Best Western/Golden Lion Inn for a treatment facility and an Americas Best Value Inn & Suites for housing and for resource distribution.

