Anchorage woman charged with embezzling funds from tribal organization

Former Executive Director of the Alaska Native Harbor Seal Commission, Joni Raelle Bryant, is facing multiple counts of embezzlement for allegedly embezzling federal money granted to a tribal organization, U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder said Thursday.

ANHSC receives federal grants from NOAA and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, so Bryant is being charged with two counts of embezzling federal funds and one count of embezzling funds from a tribal organization.

Officials say she allegedly embezzled $174,290 in her position at ANHSC.

There is a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine possible for the most serious offense, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Bryant allegedly used a company credit card and checking account to pay for personal travel for her and her family, groceries, gas, retail items, insurance and other items unrelated to the work of ANHSC.

