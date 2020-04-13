Anchorage Mayor's Marathon and Half Marathon canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 Anchorage Mayor's Marathon and Half Marathon was canceled on Monday because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic according to the University of Alaska Anchorage athletic department which organizes the race.

The university says the decision to cancel both races came after discussions with the Municipality of Anchorage Parks & Recreation Department.

The marathon and half marathon are a summer solstice tradition for many in Alaska, and was scheduled to take place on June 20, 2020.

For those signed up for the 2020 race, they can "href=http://www.mayorsmarathon.com/" target="_blank">defer their registration to 2021 or request a refund by April 27.

The university says a new marathon course will be announced on June 19, 2021.

The traditional marathon route went from the east side of Anchorage, up the Chester Creek Trail and into town at Delaney Park.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.