Anchorages playgrounds are now open for use

All Anchorage Parks and Recreation playgrounds are now open for use, the municipality announced on Monday. The playgrounds which were previously taped off have been reopened as the state slowly reopens other non-essential services.

“Because we’ve received a lot of requests, playgrounds they are in the process of being opened,” Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said in a press conference Wednesday. “The Parks and Rec crew, those folks do an incredible job under the best of circumstances, but they are taking down the yellow tape right now. But it’s important to remember we have to maintain that physical distancing - even kids.”

While the playgrounds are now open for use, the municipality has also given guidelines for safety including:

- Stay home if sick

- Stay at least 6 feet away from others

- Only recreate with members of your household or by yourself

- Avoid areas already in use

- Wash hands or use hand sanitizer after touching share surfaces including gates, restrooms and benches

