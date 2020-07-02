Another all-time high for coronavirus cases in Alaska

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska among residents. This is a new daily high total.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1017. Currently, there are 468 active cases and 535 recovered cases. There are 68 total hospitalizations.
DHSS Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska:
Anchorage (15)
Fairbanks North Star Borough (2)
Kenai Peninsula Borough (4)
Mat-Su Borough (14)
Southeast Fairbanks Census (2)
Kodiak Island Borough (1)
Sitka City & Borough (1)
A total of 209 nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19.
No new deaths were reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub. Fourteen Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.
