Another all-time high for coronavirus cases in Alaska

The State of Alaska has announced 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska among residents. This is a new daily high total.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1017. Currently, there are 468 active cases and 535 recovered cases. There are 68 total hospitalizations.

DHSS Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska:

Anchorage (15)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (2)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (4)

Mat-Su Borough (14)

Southeast Fairbanks Census (2)

Kodiak Island Borough (1)

Sitka City & Borough (1)

A total of 209 nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub. Fourteen Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

