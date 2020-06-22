Apparel company out of Soldotna raising awareness for addiction recovery

An up and coming apparel company out of Soldotna is doing its part to raise awareness for addiction recovery. Choose RCVRY hopes to inspire change. It was started by Owner, Derek Black, who's overcome his own personal battle with addiction and wanted to do something to help others.

Choose RCVRY apparel out of Soldotna, AK.

He and his wife started the apparel company with a portion of the proceeds going back to places like Freedom House, a faith-based, level 2, long-term recovery residence in Soldonta.

Black said, they've worked a lot to help others overcome brokenness and substance abuse, hoping a positive outlook on a dark subject can bring about change and break the stigma.

"We just really want to inspire everyone that change is possible, hope is there, hope is rising, to rewrite the story of addiction, to never give up and to make a difference, so we use apparel to inspire that change," said Black.

Click here to learn more about the company and its mission.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

