Archdiocese of Anchorage and the Diocese of Juneau are now one

Pope Francis on Tuesday merged of the Archdiocese of Anchorage and the Diocese of Juneau.

The Pope also named current bishop of Juneau and apostolic administrator for Anchorage, Andrew E. Bellisario, C.M. as the new metropolitan archbishop of Anchorage-Juneau.

Archbishop Bellisario was appointed bishop of Juneau in July 2017. He has also been serving as apostolic administrator of Anchorage since June 2019.

Tuesday afternoon a press conference will be held on the Our Lady of Guadalupe Facebook page.

According to the Diocese of Juneau website, the diocese there represents about 7,249 Catholics. While the Archdiocese of Anchorage represents 24,115.

