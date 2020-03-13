Archdiocese of Anchorage cancels Mass for rest of March

All Masses and church-related activities in the Catholic Archdiocese of Anchorage are being canceled until March 27th, church officials announced Friday night.

"The Archdiocese of Anchorage will see where we are with this health crisis at that time and will continue and evaluate and provide guidance to its priests and parishioners for the situation as it develops" wrote John Harmon, Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Anchorage in an email.

Harmon added the decision was made "Out of concern for the common good."

In a letter to Catholic church members, Bishop Andrew Bellisario wrote "In light of my directive, I want to let you know that you are temporarily dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass until the COVID-19 danger lessens, and Masses are reinstated."

Bishop Bellisario added that churches will not close, and pastors may:

- set specific hours for the church to be open for private prayer.

- reserve the Blessed Sacrament in the church for private prayer

- schedule appointments for confession

- pray the Rosary in small groups, with people at least 6 feet apart from each other.

