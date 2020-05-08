Archdiocese of Anchorage to begin reopening church services

The Archdiocese of Anchorage has a two-phase plan to begin reopening and offering in-person services. Starting May 15, there will be a partial opening of churches, chapels and other facilities used for private prayer or devotion. The church will also potentially offer funeral and wedding services, with limitations depending on local mandates. All people in attendance at funerals or weddings are expected to remain socially distant and wear face coverings.

The second phase of the Archdiocese's reopening plan could begin as soon as May 22. Following that date, churches may begin to have mass where communion is distributed. All religious gatherings are limited in size by state and local occupancy rules which the church must follow. The Archdiocese also has plans to offer parking lot masses where parishioners remain in the vehicles throughout the service.

"Each parish community is different due to its location, resources and size. It may be determined at the parish level that it is not wise nor safe at this time to reopen the church, to have any public masses or to distribute holy communion," Bishop Andrew Bellisario said in a statement.

Mass will still be live-streamed for people who are unable to attend an in-person mass.

