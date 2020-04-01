Arctic Village man is facing charges after claiming he had COVID-19

Alaska State Troopers say a 33-year-old Arctic Village man is facing Terroristic Threatening and Criminal Trespass charges after he claimed he had COVID-19.

AST says Douglas Felix was found intoxicated at a Fairbanks business early Wednesday morning urinating on the work vehicles.

Troopers say while in the AST patrol vehicle, Douglas claimed he had the COVID-19 virus and began spitting inside of the car and continued to urinate in his pants.

Douglas' actions took the AST patrol vehicle, trooper and the trooper K9 out of service until the patrol vehicle was able to be properly decontaminated.

Douglas was arrested for Criminal Trespass due to him being trespassed from the address requiring him to not be on the premises.

Felix is currently in custody.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

