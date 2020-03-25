UPDATE: Suspect arrested after barricade situation on Jewel Lake Road

UPDATE:

Anchorage police say the suspect was arrested as of 12:43 a.m. Thursday.

APD thanks the public for their patience.

Original Story

Police are at the 8400 block of Jewel Lake Rd. dealing with a barricade situation, officials said in a Nixle on Wednesday.

A man armed with a weapon was reportedly threatening neighbors. When officers arrived on scene, the man apparently ignored officers' commands and went back inside a residence with his weapon.

Police said that as of shortly before 10 p.m., there was a large police presence in the area but no injuries, no evacuations and no closures at that time.

The public is asked to "refrain from posting/publishing photos and/or video of the scene until the situation is over."

