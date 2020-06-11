Army Corps of Engineers approves $618M plan for Port of Nome

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved a $618 million plan to expand the Port of Nome.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported congressional approval is now the final hurdle for a long-sought plan for a deep-water port in Western Alaska.

The Port of Nome Modification Feasibility Study is the latest in a series of proposals over the past decade to upgrade maritime facilities along Alaska’s western coast.

The plan calls for doubling the length of the port’s existing west causeway with a breakwater to protect the harbor entrance and adding three new docks to handle larger vessels.

 
