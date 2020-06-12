'As of right now, everything is a full go': UAA Hockey welcomes 12 new players for 2020-21 season

The University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team recently announced it will welcome 12 new players to its roster for the 2020-21 season. The group features three players from Alaska, Chugiak’s Zach Krajnik, Soldotna’s Preston Weeks, and Wasilla’s Porter Schachle. When they will be able to take the ice is a different question.

(KTUU)

In March, the UAA hockey team played their final two games of the season at Minnesota State, and shortly after returning to Anchorage the UAA campus was shut down due to COVID-19. The players quickly packed up, and returned home where they finished their semester. Since then head coach Matt Curley, and his coaching staff have worked from home.

“For the most part it was a seamless transition,” said Curley on Thursday. “Guys were slowly able to make their way back, but wasn’t without its challenges.”

Curley says they had plans of bringing players before the school year to skate and workout but were unable due to coronavirus.

“As of right now, everything is full go talking to our university leadership,” shared Curley. “From the NCAA point of view, at least the division one aspect particularly men’s ice hockey we are slated to continue.”

Heading into his third season Curley says the Seawolves will open against Arizona State at home in October.

