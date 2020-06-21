As pandemic continues, one restaurant closes, another opens

It looks like yet another local business is closing its doors due to the pandemic. After four years in business, Marco T's Pizzeria will close it's doors Sunday, June 21, until a time when the restaurant industry's economic situation become a little more clear.

"I don't think it's going to be a bounce back, I think it's going to be a climb," said Marco T's Pizzeria owner, Mark Harlan. "It's not going to be quick, so we are going to look and study the industry and what's available out there and what we can do."

Marco T's has been located on Fireweed Lane since early 2016, and during that time, Harlan says he's developed a strong base of loyal customers. However, with size restrictions and limited business even after reopening, he's had to cut his staff of 20 down to just seven, along with limit business hours.

Harlan hopes to bring Marco T's back in the future -- but for now, Sunday will be the restaurant's last day of business.

Meantime, a new scoop shop has opened its doors in Anchorage. Motley Moo Creamery held its grand opening Saturday. Motely Moo is a local creamery that uses primarily local ingredients to make their ice cream.

Owner of Motley Moo, Calesta Ayer, says the milk they use is from Havemeister Dairy-- one of the last few dairy farms in Alaska.

They serve all your favorite classic flavors, but to sweeten the deal, they also have unique flavors like *sweet child of mine* -- which is a creation inspired by a pregnancy craving that involved eating 24 donut holes in a matter of minutes.

Ayer says there were some set backs due to COVID-19, but she is happy to finally open after a month and a half of postponing.

"I'm a mixed bag of emotions, that's for sure, but I'm really excited to be able to open up the store and to realize my dream of opening an ice cream shop," said Ayer.

Ayer said through her business, she's also started what's called the Motley Moo Milk Fund. Ayer says 1% of her sales goes towards purchasing milk from Havemeister Dairy, which then goes to local food banks and shelters.

Motely Moo is located at 11900 Industry Way and is open Tuesdays through Sundays.

