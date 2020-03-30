Assault advocacy groups continue to serve amid 'the new normal'

Nearly everyone in the state of Alaska is supposed to be staying home as much as possible after the governor announced a ban on intrastate travel last week. While being at home is the safest place to be when it comes to coronavirus, it's a dangerous place for some women in abusive relationships.

At Standing Together Against Rape, the need for advocates to be available is still there. In fact, according to development manager Jennifer Brown, the number of crisis calls the organization has received have increased significantly since the virus arrived in Alaska.

Brown said while their office is mostly empty right now, they are still hard at work to help their clients.

"We're trying to be flexible and learn how we can still do business in the safest way possible," Brown said.

So, like many others, they are making a temporary switch to doing things remotely.

Brown said most of the work they do can be done over the phone. The vast majority of the staff have been doing so at home these days. They've also been becoming more familiar with other digital tools like Zoom.

"I think there's a sense of relief that we're still here, we're still operating," she said, "our crisis line is 24/7. So people are still getting able to get the services that they need, just in a different way."

Brown doesn't know exactly why the call volume has increased, only that things like assault still happen in times of tragedy. Although she suspects the effects of hunker-down orders and self-quarantine measures are a contributing factor.

"People are feeling just in general, really isolated," she said, "and when people sit with their trauma, things tend to come up and they'll give us a call."

In rare circumstances, she said they are offering some in-person advocacy while respecting social distancing. For those times, she pointed out that a group called The Alaska Mask Makers took time to donate 100 homemade face masks for the advocates.

She says while it's not FDA approved, it's better than nothing, and it's a sign of good people helping good work happen even though we're in bad times.

Brown said for those who need help the best way to reach STAR is still through the Crisis Line.

In Anchorage, that number is (907) 276-7273.

For statewide calls, the number is (800) 748-8999.

