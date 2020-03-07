Assembly members raise concerns over ASD health class changes

In February, the Anchorage School Board passed the 2020/21 budget for the school district. Now it's on to the Anchorage Assembly, and at a joint meeting Friday, some members raised concerns about changes to elementary health classes.

“I was concerned about sexual assault and domestic violence, and some of the great work that's done in the health program starting at a young age around those issues," said Assembly Member Felix Rivera.

The budget would move health curriculum to a number of different positions, including homeroom teachers.

“All of our health curriculum has to be covered,” said School Board Vice-President Alisha Hilde. “How it gets covered will look a little differently this coming Fall because we won't have dedicated health teachers for it."

Some at the meeting worried the loss of specific health teachers would make the classes less effective.

“Even though the curriculum is the same, I've had so many educators express to me that they're not comfortable with that topic," said Julie Dale, Director of Prevention and Education at Standing Together Against Rape.

The district responded by expressing faith in its homeroom teachers, and pointed to a test of the changes done this year.

“In two of our schools, Wonder Park and Williwaw, we participated and had a pilot this year and it was successful,’ said ASD Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop. “It was very positive outcomes for that."

Those answers eased some of Rivera’s worries, who expressed at the meeting he was considering voting “no” on the budget.

“At this point I’m less likely to vote no based on what I heard,” he said in an interview, “But I still want to investigate a little bit more."

And he does have more time. The Assembly likely won’t vote on the budget until their March 24 meeting.

“We just got hard copies of it last week, and it's pretty thick,” said Assembly Vice-Chair John Weddleton. “So I doubt any of us had read through it, so we'll postpone our decision for two weeks.”

The Assembly will still be holding public hearing on the budget at their March 10 meeting.

