Assembly to decide whether to extend emergency grant to Catholic Social Services

At their next meeting, the Anchorage Assembly will vote on whether or not to extend and increase an emergency grant to Catholic Social Services in Anchorage to run the Brother Francis Shelter. The grant originally came about following an emergency declaration from the mayor in 2019 in response to budget vetoes from the governor that would’ve threatened to shut down BFS.

That grant expired on June 30; the proposed amendment would add another $200,000 to the grant to continue providing funding through Dec. 31, 2020.

“The Municipality’s investment in BFS after the 2019 budget crisis assured services for 240 people every night, and allowed CSS to operate and thrive during the pandemic and continue moving forward,” CSS said in a statement.

Approval of the amendment is being recommended by both the Municipality’s Purchasing Department and the Health Department.

“AHD is requesting extension of this grant and an increase in the grant amount because the Brother Francis Shelter is one of the only shelters in Anchorage for homeless individuals that accepts individual adults regardless of their gender or gender identity and does not require individuals to attend religious services in order to stay at the shelter,” wrote Municipal Grants and Contracts Administrator Tamia Liebersbach in a document attached to the Assembly memorandum.

The memorandum will go before the Assembly at their July 14 meeting.

