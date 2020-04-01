At home workout the answer for Healthy Futures, 100 Miles in May challenge

At home workouts have become normal for many due to the Coronavirus. This is why Healthy Futures has added April as a bonus month for its annual 100 Miles in May fundraiser.

“Like everyone else we are acting on the fly here, and adjusting to the circumstances. We realized people need this type of thing sooner than later,” said Healthy Futures Harlow Robinson over the phone Monday.

The annual workout challenge is a friendly competition where participants enter their exercise into a mileage converter they can track their status on group, category, and statewide leaderboards.

“The challenge provides motivation to be active, and it also provides a social platform where people can have fun, and be interactive,” said Robinson. “Those are all things we need more of right now.”

Robinson says the challenge is for the workplace, individuals or groups of people who want to build a team. For those creating a team or solo participants, a donation pledge is required

This challenge also serves as a fundraiser for the Healthy Futures nonprofit which encourages Alaska’s youth to build the habit of daily physical activity. To find out more information and how to participate in the 100 Miles in May challenge visit the Healthy Futures website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.