At least three Memorial Day events still ago, two other annual events canceled

Public ceremonies at Anchorage’s Delaney Park Strip Veterans Memorial and Fort Richardson National Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day are canceled.

Virginia Walker, Cemetery Director for the Fort Richardson ceremony says instead of a public ceremony, the VA Public Affairs will be taping its condensed ceremony and uploading it to its Facebook Page.

Walker did note there is a new way for those who want to pay their respects.

On the Veterans Legacy Memorial website, you can find your loved one and write a tribute for them.

If you still want to visit the cemetery, you can do so.

"The Trusted Traveler Program is still suspended so unless you have a DOD ID card, you must get a Day Pass to access the JBER Installation. The Day Pass will be good for three (3) hours only to visit during the cemetery’s posted visiting hours," said Walker.

Carolyn Hall, Communications Director for Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, said to the best of her knowledge “all of the MOA’s Memorial Day ceremonies are canceled.”

Last year’s Delaney Park Strip Veterans Memorial event heard keynote speakers include Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and JBER's 673rd Air Base Wing Commander.

Currently the Municipality of Anchorage is in Phase 2 of the roadmap to reopening the MOA.

A press release Wednesday from the municipality stated that it anticipates being able to move into phase three of its reopening plan next week.

Another event in Anchorage not happening, the Anchorage Corvette Association Memorial Day car show. On its website, it says the event was canceled because of the coronavirus and the social distancing mandates

Events still taking place

The American Legion Jack Henry Post 1 will still hold its annual ceremony placing crosses on veterans’ gravesites and its Memorial Day community celebration.

The placing crosses event will be at the Anchorage Memorial Cemetary starting Sunday at 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Memorial Day community celebration will be Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Jack Henry Post 1.

Both events can be found on the American Legion Jack Henry Post 1 Facebook.

The annual Memorial Day celebration at the Veterans Wall of Honor in Wasilla is still taking place.

The event starts at 1 p.m. with some changes.

According to a blog post from Mat-Su CVB marketing and communications manager Casey Ressler, “A longtime tradition is the placing of wreaths and flowers at the memorial, and this year, organizers are asking people to place them on the hood of their vehicles, and event organizers will then place them at the memorial for them.”

Along with that there will be bleacher seating available for people who want to be outside, though social distancing is encouraged and people are more than welcome to remain in their vehicles.

American Legion Post 15 will be holding an event Saturday May 23.

They will be placing graveside crosses and flags at the Palmer Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

