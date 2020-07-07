Attend to your plans today because rain showers arrive tomorrow

Cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 68 degrees.

Cloudy but mostly dry for Southcentral on Tuesday but there are storms looming over the Yukon Territory (Canada) as well as over the western Alaska Range. What does this mean? This means that the 6-days without measurable precipitation in Anchorage, as well as parts of Southcentral, will be coming to an end as we can expect a cloudier, cooler, and rain involved forecast period.

Wednesday will be the wettest day for Southcentral as storms move in Tuesday through Thursday. Combine the storm energy with daytime heating from the sun and we can expect thunderstorm chances for the Copper River Basin, Talkeetna Mountains, and Alaska Range later on Tuesday.

For the extended period, Friday through Monday, storms will be over the eastern half of the state, with other storms situated over the eastern Gulf, plus a system stretching from the northern half of the Yukon Territory into north-central Alaska. Storms moving from north to south across Southcentral look to continue through the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will try to take shape over the Gulf by Monday and then start clearing our skies for potential sunshine. Before that, our weather into the weekend looks to be cloudy, cooler, and with rain while temperatures stay close to or slightly above average.

Cloudy for Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 68 degrees along with light winds. Overnight we drop down to 54 degrees while under cloudy skies along with light winds.

Wednesday looks to be cloudy along with an 80 percent chance for rain showers while we warm up to 67 degrees. Rain is likely for Wednesday evening while our winds stay on the light side and we drop down to 52 degrees.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with a high of 71 degrees.

