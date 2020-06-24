AFD responds to fire on W. 26 Avenue, said road will be closed for hours

Fire officials are responding to a fire on 1402 W. 26 Ave. Wednesday afternoon.

An Anchorage Fire Department spokesperson confirmed there was a commercial fire in the area that is now under control. AFD deployed 17 units to the apartment building on fire and said they will be investigating the fire for possible injuries.

A fire spokesperson said W. 26 Avenue will be closed for several hours while the fire is extinguished and investigated.

AFD is asking people to stay clear of the area while they are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

