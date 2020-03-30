Avalanche forecasts suspended by Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center

The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center will no longer be doing backcountry avalanche forecasts and field operations beginning Monday.

CNFAIC staff will continue to monitor and record weather data and avalanche information, which will still be available online.

According to a press release, CNFAIC says “The Chugach National Forest asks the public to please recreate responsibly. Search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19 issues. High-risk activities and backcountry activities that increase your chance of injury or distress should be avoided. Visitors to our National Forests are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

CNFAIC the decision to suspend avalanche forecasts and field operations is in response to the State of Alaska’s COVID-19 Health Mandates that are now in effect.

