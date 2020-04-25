Aviation companies training pilots through COVID-19 pandemic

Aviation makes up a big part of Alaska’s economy and provides essential services across the state -- that’s why companies that train pilots have been allowed to operate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Alaska state health officials confirmed the state’s first positive case, these companies were uncertain whether they could continue training pilots.

Land and Sea Aviation Alaska, an Anchorage-based company, says they were left uncertain after state health officials closed most businesses except those deemed essential services or critical infrastructure.

“It was hard,” said Marina Daugherty, office manager at Land and Sea Aviation. “We had to let a lot of our employees go, just because we didn’t know where the business was going to go.”

“And that’s still an everyday thing. We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Daugherty finished.

Following what Daugherty says was a short period of time, state officials specified that pilot training services are indeed critical to Alaska’s infrastructure. But in order to remain open, Land and Sea Aviation follows strict protocols to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re sanitizing surfaces every hour. All of our aircrafts, after they fly, we’ve been sanitizing those,” Daugherty said. “Flight instructors, anybody that’s flying in an aircraft, we will give them gloves and masks to wear while flying.”

According to Daugherty, Land and Sea Aviation can’t force clients to wear protective equipment in the cockpit, but they keep a stockpile of masks and gloves which they offer to pilots in training.

