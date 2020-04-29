BP donates 3 million gallons of jet fuel to Alaska Airlines, FedEx Express charter flights

Wednesday, BP announced it’s donating three million gallons of jet fuel to FedEx Express charter flights and Alaska Airlines at no cost.

BP says it is to support the timely delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential goods to areas of the U.S. at greatest risk for COVID-19.

Alaska Airlines says it will get one million gallons of jet fuel to support critical flying in the state of Alaska.

“We have always had a great relationship with BP Alaska, moving both workers and supplies to keep North America’s energy flowing,” said Marilyn Romano, regional vice president, Alaska Airlines. “They have been supporting communities throughout Alaska for many years. With the current health crisis, this partnership will allow us to ramp up operations in areas that have seen a loss of air service, and more importantly, support a critical need to fly those needing access to medical care.”

Alaska Airlines is also paying it forward by donating one million miles to the American Cancer Society of Alaska’s Flight Partner program. The program makes sure cancer patients in Alaska have access to transportation when they are required to receive treatment far from home.

As for FedEx Express, the donation will be used solely for international air transportation to and from the U.S. to deliver critical medical supplies, including gloves, gowns, ventilators, and masks.

“FedEx is working closely with the U.S. departments of Defense, Health and Human Services and State to offer logistics support on a number of initiatives including cargo flights of personal protective equipment and medical supplies,” said Don Colleran, president and CEO of FedEx Express. “The generous donation of fuel and carbon offsets from BP for these charter flights will reduce the cost for government agencies and support our commitment to sustainability across FedEx Express.”

BP will offset the carbon emissions of all donated fuel deliveries through its Target Neutral program.

According to BP, the fuel will be supplied by BP’s Cherry Point Refinery and delivered to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

