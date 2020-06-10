APD identifies man wanted for Connor’s Bog sexual assault

Anchorage Police Department’s Special Victims Unit says the suspect in the Connor’s Bog sexual assault that occurred Sunday is 44-year-old Nathaniel Kinsman. He is a white male around 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around 190 pounds, APD said.

APD has a warrant out for his arrest and is actively looking for him. Kinsman is homeless and doesn’t have a vehicle, APD said, noting that his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

APD is asking anyone with information about Kinsman to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 561-7867. Kinsman could be armed, so APD urges citizens to stay away and report any information to the police.

The Connor’s Bog Park sexual assault occurred when the male suspect pulled a knife on a woman at the entrance to the park. Nearby citizens heard and witnessed the assault and came to the aid of the victim. The man fled and was last seen running from the red gate area, APD says.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing a black or dark blue shirt, had on green boxers and blue jeans.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

