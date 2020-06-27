Back the Blue rally shows support for local law enforcement

Dozens of people showed up to show their support for the women and men in blue Saturday at a rally at Newcomb park in Wasilla.

The group, Back the Blue, said they wanted to get together to show law enforcement they are not alone-- and it all started with a simple Facebook post.

Stacy Ham, who organized the event, says her inspiration for organizing the Wasilla branch for Back the Blue is her father who was a police officer for 16 years.

"To see how the world is going right now, is kind of heart wrenching because if he didn't have the support from the community, I don't know what could have given him the drive to get up everyday and do what he did to put his life on the line," said Ham.

