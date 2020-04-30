Bean's Cafe awarded $10,000 donation through several grants

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announced Thursday a $10,000 donation to Bean's Cafe as a part of an Emergency Community Support Grant to help independent insurance agents give back to their local community during the COVID-19 crisis.

The donation will go directly to Bean's Cafe, who said they are extremely grateful for the donation.

"The $10,000 grant will allow us to feed and shelter our Anchorage neighbors who are the most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chief Executive Officer of Bean's Cafe Lisa Sauder said.

The $10,000 donation will aid their Children’s Lunchbox program that has committed to creating 50,000 pantry pack boxes to be distributed over the coming weeks. The funds will also contribute to their shelters which are in need of hygienic supplies and staff to provide mental health services.

“The goal of the Emergency Community Support Grants is to help our independent agents make an immediate impact during this critical time in the local communities where they live and work,” said Alexis Holzer, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Independent Agent Giving Program Manager.

