Bean's Cafe using surplus foods donated from Anchorage restaurants to feed city's hungry

Recent national headlines highlight the amount of food waste generated in the wake of COVID-19. But Anchorage businesses, rather than let their perishables go to waste, have donated them to local food programs.

One beneficiary of these donations is Bean’s Café, which serves thousands of meals to hungry families and homeless individuals in Anchorage.

"We've got all different restaurant groups, and the Food Bank, and individuals that are bringing us these types of items,” Bean’s Café Executive Director Lisa Sauder said, pointing to crates of donated foods. “We've got potatoes, bread, bananas… we’ve made a lot of banana bread lately.”

Bean's has always relied on food donations to feed hungry people in Anchorage. But when coronavirus forced many restaurants to limit their services, leaving a stockpile of unused perishable foods, they had the choice to donate or let the food go to waste.

The Crow’s Nest Restaurant at Hotel Captain Cook opted to donate most of its perishables, according to the hotel’s Vice President of Operations Raquel Edelen.

"We had $12,000 worth of ribeye meat that was scratched from the Crow’s Nest. Bean’s used that to make stew,” Edelen said. “We emptied out our freezers of anything we weren't going to use in the hotel… we gave them all of it."

The Crow’s Nest is closed at least through April 30, according to its website. But twice a week the restaurant still bakes bread for Bean’s to serve to clients.

COVID-19-related shutdowns have forced many businesses to lay off employees, many of whom are struggling to gain access to Alaska’s Unemployment Insurance. KTUU has interviewed dozens of families who are struggling to put food on the table, many having to access food programs until they can find work.

Since state officials confirmed Alaska’s first coronavirus case on March 12, Bean’s Café and its partner program Children’s Lunchbox have served nearly 60,500 meals. According to Sauder that number is higher than the same period in 2019.

To make these meals as healthy as possible, Bean’s Food Service Director Scott Lingle “rescues” perishables that might be slightly too old to sell at places like Costco. The food is still more than edible, Lingle says.

“A tomato may have a small bruise on it, but that doesn’t mean the whole fruit is unusable,” Lingle said. “Millions of pounds of food go to waste each year, enough to feed each hungry person in the world.”

Adapting to feed the hungry is what Bean's is about, Lingle says. The program will keep finding creative ways to feed hungry people in Anchorage through times made uncertain by coronavirus.

"With the COVID-19, and everybody being a little bit more cautions, there's an even greater resource of food that's potentially being wasted that we, as an organization, can use to feed lots and lots of people," Lingle said.

Copyright KTUU 2020. All rights reserved.