Bethel plans financial incentive for airport virus test

An Alaska city is planning to increase the number of visitors participating in coronavirus screening tests at its airport by adding a financial incentive.

Alaska Public Media reported the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation says between 25% and 60% of passengers arriving at the Bethel airport volunteer for coronavirus testing.

Bethel officials hope to use some of the city’s $8.4 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to increase the percentage of passengers agreeing to airport testing to 100%.

City Manager Vincenzo Corazza says the number of volunteer tests could be increased with a gift card, raffle ticket or some other prize.