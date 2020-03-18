Bethel woman facing deportation, She believed she was a citizen

An Alaska woman facing deportation says she was unaware she wasn't a U.S. citizen until she was 22 years old.

Alaska Public Media reported United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has ordered Becky Trimble to leave the country.

The Bethel resident has lived in the U.S. since she was three days old.

Trimble received a letter from the agency in February saying she had 33 days to leave or risk being deported because she voted illegally in the 2008 presidential election.

Trimble’s parents adopted her and brought her to the U.S. from Mexico.