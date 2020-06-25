Bigfoot Art Gallery opens in Palmer

RobRoy Menzies makes his bread and butter framing and matting in his newly-acquired business, but the other half of his shop is all things bigfoot.

He bought a matting and framing shop from long-time owner Pam Strahan. Any space where there are not framing materials is filled with bigfoot paintings, photos, t-shirts, puzzles and more.

"I've been an artist for most of my life," Menzies said. "My little niche is drawings of bigfoot."

"He gets people in all the time people just stop when they see the sign," Strahan said. "I immediately thought it was a really, really great idea, especially for Palmer. Palmer is different."

Strahan has been an artist and musician for decades. He sells his art and instruments at the shop.

The Bigfoot Art Gallery is on Geranium Avenue and S Colony Way.